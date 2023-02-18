WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

HWM stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

