WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,686 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE NFG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

