Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Anthony Geisler Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
