Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Mark Grabowski Sells 750,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00.

NYSE XPOF opened at $26.24 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

