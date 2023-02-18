ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Price Performance

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($26.24). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.