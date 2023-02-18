Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $1,328,928.15 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zeta Global

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

