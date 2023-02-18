Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $609,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

