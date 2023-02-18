Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after purchasing an additional 918,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 173.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.38 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health Company Profile

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.