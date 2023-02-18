Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

