Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,520 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $155.39. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.96.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

