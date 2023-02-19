1,933 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $36,356,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $329.04 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.48.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

