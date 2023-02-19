20,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,238,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,705. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

