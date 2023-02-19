27,682 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

