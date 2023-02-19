5,865 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS EFV opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

