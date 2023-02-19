Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also

