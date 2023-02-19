Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

