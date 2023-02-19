AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $43.99. AdvanSix shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 42,752 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

