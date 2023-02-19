Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AIH opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

