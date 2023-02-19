AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Downgraded to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AFGYF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

