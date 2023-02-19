Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

