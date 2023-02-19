AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGNCP opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

