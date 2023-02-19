Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) versus Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Head to Head Analysis

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Personalis and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 1 4 0 2.80 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 262.10%. Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 60.63%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Akumin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.8% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Personalis and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -148.46% -37.12% -28.20% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Volatility and Risk

Personalis has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $85.49 million 1.81 -$65.23 million ($2.26) -1.49 Akumin $421.08 million 0.27 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.77

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

