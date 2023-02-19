Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

