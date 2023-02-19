Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.