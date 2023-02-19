AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $23.60. AMC Networks shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 356,158 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks Stock Up 32.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 44,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 226.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.