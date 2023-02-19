American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $61,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

