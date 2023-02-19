American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 843,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 80.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 62.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

