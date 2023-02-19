American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

