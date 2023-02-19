AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8,674.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

