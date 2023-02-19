Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

