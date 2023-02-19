Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

