Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $251.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

