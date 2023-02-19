Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Generac stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Generac by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.