Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $76.76

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

