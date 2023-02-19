Analysts Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Roku Stock Up 1.4 %

ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.