Analyzing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $931.27 million 2.72 -$2.70 million N/A N/A Augmedix $22.17 million 3.02 -$17.85 million ($0.67) -2.67

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.9% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getty Images and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 55.39% 3.18% Augmedix -84.58% -156.21% -52.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getty Images and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 193.31%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Getty Images.

Risk and Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images beats Augmedix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

