Analyzing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.36 $47.41 million ($1.66) -4.07

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.