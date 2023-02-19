Analyzing Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) & Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Ardelyx 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 761.92%. Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -97.97% -80.42% Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($0.90) -0.64 Ardelyx $10.10 million 59.77 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -3.58

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Ardelyx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

