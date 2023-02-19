Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after buying an additional 265,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.