Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APEMY opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

