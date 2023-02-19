Applied Digital (APLD) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Applied Digital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.89% -21.30% -7.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, meaning that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 786 3946 9260 261 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 101.73%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -6.26 Applied Digital Competitors $8.25 billion $1.48 billion -1.52

Applied Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

