Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Sells $124,306,200.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $83.11 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.