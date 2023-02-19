Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

ARTE stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

