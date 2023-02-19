Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

