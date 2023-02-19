Avient Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $42.93 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

