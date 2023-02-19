Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.
SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.