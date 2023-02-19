Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

