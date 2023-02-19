Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Bandwidth Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.