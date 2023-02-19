Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,752

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BGEO opened at GBX 2,885 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,649 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,325.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.77. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of GBX 960 ($11.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,015 ($36.60).

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.88), for a total transaction of £2,544,000 ($3,088,128.19). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,746 shares of company stock worth $515,517,548.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.