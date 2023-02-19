Barclays Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($25.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,957.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,963.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,461 ($29.87).

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,123.19). Corporate insiders own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.