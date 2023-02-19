Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.67, but opened at $47.36. Barnes Group shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 42,950 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

